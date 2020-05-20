Missing Pasco girl, 15, not seen for nearly a week

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Zephyrhills last week.

Police said Kimberly Surita was last seen in her nightgown in the area of Larch Drive around midnight on Thursday, May 14.

Surita is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has long brown wavy hair, which she normally styles in a ponytail, and a pea-sized birthmark on her right lower leg, police said.

SHARING ON BEHALF OF ZPD: Zephyrhills Police Department is currently searching for Kimberly Surita, 15. She was last seen on 5/14/20 at approx. midnight, in the area of Larch Dr., Zephyrhills. Surita is 5’2’’, 120 lbs, with long brown wavy hair she often wears in a lower ponytail pic.twitter.com/l8AyFXdF04 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 20, 2020

Further information regarding her disappearance was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on Surita’s whereabouts to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050.

