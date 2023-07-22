PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, Emma Weyde.

Deputies said Weyde was reportedly last seen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Hunt Club Lane area of Port Richey.

Weyde was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a black hoodie with white trim.

She is 5-foot-2, weighs around 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.