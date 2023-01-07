WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo was last seen near the SR-56 area at around 1:00 p.m. FHP said she ran from the car while a trooper was checking the identities of the people inside the car.

Nazia is 5’5″ and around 140 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage patterned shorts and slippers.

Troopers said Nazia is believed to be from the Kissimmee area. They did not give any details about who she was travelling with.

If you have any information on Acevedo’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.