PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching 16-year-old Makaila Hartz last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Hicks Road and Woodland Drive area of Hudson.

According to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the girl is 5-foot-6 inches, weighing 115 pounds with brown and red hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Hartz was wearing a black T-shirt with grey shorts and black slides.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 727-847-8102 option 7 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.