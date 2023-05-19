TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dade City man was found dead in an Alabama creek, according to officials.

Thursday night, the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office in Alabama identified a body connected to a car wreck as Francisco Morales, 50, of Dade City.

Officials said Morales went missing after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 84 on May 10 at around 1 a.m. CDT.

The coroner’s office said Morales was reported missing the day of the crash. His vehicle was not found until May 17.

According to the CCCO report, investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found Morales’ body in a creek a short distance from the crash site after tracing his cellphone data.

As of the report, the cause of death is not yet known, and the crash is still under investigation. Morales’ body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile for an autopsy.