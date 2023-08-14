PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reported missing after launching a boat from Nicks Park in Port Richey.

Andre Nolasco, 57, was last seen Sunday morning at the boat launch.

The Air Station CLearwater MH60 Jayhawk helicopter crews located his boat about eight miles west of Hudson with no one aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard St. Pete Sector is now searching for a person in the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the watchstanders if you have any information at 727-824-7506.