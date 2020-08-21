LIVE NOW /
Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco boy, 14

Pasco County

(Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared in Port Richey on Thursday.

Gabriel Nieves was last seen in the 7000 block of Ironbark Drive, wearing gray joggers, a green hoodie and black Nike Air Otero sneakers.

Nieves is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has dyed yellow-orange hair.

He is described as introverted in behavior.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.

