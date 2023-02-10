PACO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Zoey Williamson, a 12-year-old white female described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, 80 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Williamson was last seen in the area of 38000 10th Avenue in Zephyrhills, Florida, wearing a purple jacket, black sweatpants, and slides.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

