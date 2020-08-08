Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl in New Port Richey

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in New Port Richey.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jessica Swanson was last seen in the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive. She was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.

Swanson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.

