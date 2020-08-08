Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in New Port Richey.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jessica Swanson was last seen in the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive. She was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.
Swanson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Citrus County Sheriff’s Office captain retires after 33 years of service
- Manatee deaths are up, but pandemic put limits on necropsies
- Disney World to reduce theme park hours in September
- O’ahu beaches, parks to close again until Sept. 5
- Steak ‘n Shake brings back historic drive-in service amid coronavirus pandemic