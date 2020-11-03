LIVE NOW /
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Pasco County boy

Pasco County

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Tuesday for a 1-year-old boy who was reported missing in Land O’ Lakes.

According to deputies, Giovanni Oquendo was last seen in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard. He may be in the company of 20-year-old Kaylee Maurer, traveling in a 2016 black Nissan Sentra with Florida license plate LRFT56.

Investigators say Oquendo has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and tennis shoes with “Paw Patrol” characters that light up. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs 33 pounds.

Mauer is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with blue hair and blue eyes. She has multiple tattoos.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

