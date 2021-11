TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Holiday Thursday.

Connie Meade, 48, was last seen on Rosefield Drive at about 9 p.m. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Meade may be wearing a pink or red shirt and sweatpants, but no further information was given.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.