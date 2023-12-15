HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A community came together Friday night to remember a 15-year-old who was hit and killed while riding his bike to school.

Neighbors, classmates and parents are all feeling the loss in the community.

The memorial was held for Myles Farago after school on Friday. Several people visited the cross that was put up on the side of the road, near the accident. People placed flowers, stuffed animals, beads, angel wings and signed the cross.

“He was just a kid, just a kid trying to go to school and unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” said Brittany Nichols, who witnessed the crash and called 911.

“It felt a lot more painful and real the more you started to hear what was going on,” Maria Gomez said. “You learned different details throughout the day about what had happened to the kid and all you could feel was guilt the entire time.”

Nichols said she was sitting on her bed when she heard a thud and ran outside.

“I’m stuck on a fence, jumping the fence dialing 911, to get to this kid and help save his life,” Nichols said. “I really pray for the family, and I want them to know I did everything I could to save him.”

Florida Highway Patrol said Farago was on a bike, traveling the same direction as a Dodge Charger, when the car hit him on Kitten Trail.

“Cars are still flying down as we’re trying to perform CPR, right on the side of the road, literally one foot away from the road was where his body was,” said Brandon Bianco, a neighbor. “We still had cars going 40-50 mph past us.”

Those in the community tell News Channel 8 that the area is not safe.

“I wish I could have did more, I wish I could have saved the kid, because no parent should ever have to bury their child,” Nichols said.

Some parents at the memorial said the area needs to have sidewalks, lights, and a safe way for kids to get to and from school.

“Other schools have these things that are basic, this school is over 50 years old, and it does not,” Lazara Gomez said. “It really makes no sense, whatsoever. This should have never, ever happened.”

Pasco County officials told News Channel 8 on Friday that they have secured a grant to add a sidewalk and make other safety improvements to the area. They will also be adding the road to a list of streets that need lights.

“Pasco County extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and classmates of the young bicyclist involved in the fatal crash along Kitten Trail this week,” officials said in a statement.

A change.org petition calling for a sidewalk and street lights on Kitten Trail has more than 600 signatures as of Friday afternoon.