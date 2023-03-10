PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to its K-9 unit, K-9 Hondo.

Deputies said K-9 Hondo is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross. He was born on March 1, 2021.

Hondo recently completed certification for patrol work and will also be a member of the SWAT team, the sheriff’s office said.

Hondo will help deputies locate missing people or suspects that have run from a crime, conduct building and area searches for important evidence and more.

Deputy Alex Mason will be K-9 Hondo’s partner, the sheriff’s office said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the fund to purchase, equip and train K-9 Hondo were donated by Wesley Chapel Honda. The retailer also selected Hondo’s name.

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Employees at Wesley Chapel Honda got to meet Hondo and his partner, Mason, on his second day of work.

“Employees were excited to meet Hondo, and Hondo loved the attention! A huge thank you to Wesley Chapel Honda for donating the funds for K-9 Hondo,” the sheriff’s office said.