Medical Examiner investigating death of Pasco teen who had COVID-19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the death of the 17-year-old boy from Pasco County listed in the Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus report.

A Pasco Department of Health spokesperson told 8 On Your Side they are aware the teen’s death could be concerning for parents. She said they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but some details may not be released to the public because of privacy laws.

Over the weekend, Wesley Chapel High School announced the death of a rising junior.

When 8 On Your Side called the medical examiner’s office and shared his name, the records custodian said that student is the Pasco teen who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

The only details in the state’s coronavirus report about the 17-year-old are that he did not travel and it is unknown if he had contact with another confirmed case.

“It is concerning, even with school going to open back up I don’t know what’s gonna happen there,” Erica Johnson said, while waiting with her 20-year-old daughter for free coronavirus tests at the Home Depot parking lot in Holiday.

As Pasco schools work on their plan to reopen, Superintendent Kurt Browning is home in isolation after testing positive.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ Browning said on Monday. “I’m looking forward to get back to work full strength as soon as the medical experts say I can.”

Although the superintendent has spent time in the office in recent weeks, the school district said his interactions were not in close contact and does not require others to self-isolate or get tested.

The state’s coronavirus report only lists three deaths for the 15-24 age group.

The vast majority of Floridians who tested positive and died – 86% — are 65 years and older. More than half of the state’s 3,173 deaths are tied to nursing homes and long term care facilities.

