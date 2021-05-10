‘Masks optional’ in Pasco Co. schools after May 28

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County has announced masks and face coverings will be optional in Pasco County schools on May 28.

May 28 is the last day of school for teachers, with Wednesday, May 26, being the last day for students. The mask requirement will effectively remain in place through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The “mask optional” change will affect high school graduations that occur after May 28. The district will encourage graduates and their guests to bring a mask, as it is likely that crowds will gather at concession stands prior to the ceremony.

All but one of the graduations held after May 28 will be held outdoors in stadiums.

The “masks optional” approach also will affect the Extended School Year (summer school), which starts Monday, June 7.

In a press release, Pasco County Schools says “though it is impossible to predict what course the pandemic will take in the coming months, Pasco County Schools is fully expecting the “masks optional” approach to carry over into the 2021-2022 school year.”