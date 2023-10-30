PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a man who was seen wearing a mask as he broke into a New Port Richey home and fatally shot a woman in front of two children nearly a year ago.

On Nov. 1, 2022, deputies said they responded to a shooting at a home on Menifee Court around 12:40 a.m.

Investigators said the man was wearing a skull mask when he kicked in the door, entered the home and pointed a gun at a witness.

The man then went into a bedroom where another woman was sleeping with two young children. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the woman woke up and begged the man not to shoot her, but he fired one round at her. When the woman fell to the floor, the man shot her again.

Nocco said the man then ran outside, got into a car and fled the area. The woman, who was identified as 45-year-old Bethsaida “Betsy” Robles, later died at a hospital. Investigators believe the suspect knew the layout of the home and who his intended victim was. Last year, News Channel 8 spoke to Marie Hicks, who said she and Robles were inseparable and best friends for 24 years. Robles was her son’s godmother. “She didn’t deserve this at all,” Hicks said. “She’s my sister.”

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to submit a tip to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 800-706-2488. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest. Call 800-873-8477 and refer to case number 22037978 to report a tip to Crime Stoppers.

“I can’t believe that someone will be so disgusting and cold-hearted to shoot a woman that’s defenseless in a bed with two children next to her,” Hicks told News Channel 8 last year.