PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials rescued a manatee stuck in a Port Richey drainage pipe on Wednesday.
The Port Richey Fire Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Clearwater Marine Aquarium responded to the area of US-19 and Grand Blvd. Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Port Richey, a manatee in distress was stuck inside a stormwater drainage pipe owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. Photos show about a dozen people loading the animal onto a stretcher and using a lift to hoist it onto a truck.
The animal survived the stranding and was transported to receive medical care.
“Thank you to all of the agencies for their assistance with this life saving rescue!” the city wrote.