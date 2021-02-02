Man with Florida tattoo on forehead arrested for misuse of 911, marijuana possession

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man left little doubt behind that he was a Florida man, his forehead can even attest to it.

According to police, 22-year-old Matthew Leatham was arrested early Sunday morning after he twice “called 911 to find a ride home, according to a court complaint which notes Leatham “cursed at the call taker during the call.”

The arresting officer said he offered to call Leatham a taxi, but Leatham said he didn’t have money and began walking home.

Leatham then called 911 a second time to ask for a ride, the complaint states, and the officer arrested him.

Leatham was charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released on $300 bond.