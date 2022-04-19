NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — New Port Richey police said they are looking for a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The department said the armed robber entered the store on US 19 at 5:40 a.m. He then showed his handgun and demanded cash from the employees.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has freckles on his face and a medium build.

A surveillance photo showed the man wearing a black cloth mask, a grey hoodie, and gloves in two different colors.

If you know who the robber is, call Detective J. Ioppolo at 727-232-8905.