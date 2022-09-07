PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man’s alleged multi-state crime spree came to an end on Sunday after he was apprehended by deputies near Port Richey.

According to arrest affidavits from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, James Gilbert, 43, was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after deputies conducted a traffic stop. Deputies said they pulled over a pickup truck with an Arkansas license plate after they identified Gilbert as the passenger and learned he had active warrants for his arrest.

Gilbert was accused of first degree murder in New Mexico and aggravated assault in Mendocino County, California. Warrants were issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to face either charge. Pasco Sheriff’s Office said he fled to Florida to avoid prosecution.

Deputies said a review of body camera footage showed that Gilbert provided them with a fake name and date of birth to hide his identity. They said six 30-caliber rounds of ammunition were found on the passenger seat of the truck, which Gilbert claimed were not his.

Gilbert faces charges of giving a false name to law enforcement and felon in possession of ammunition. His wife, Amber Gilbert, was driving the car at the time of his arrest.