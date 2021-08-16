Man wanted for groping woman at Wesley Chapel Hot Topic, sheriff’s office says

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are looking for a man who they say groped a woman at The Shoppes at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel.

The sheriff’s office says the the suspect seen in the photo entered the mall’s Hot Topic on June 23., walked up behind a woman who was shopping, and “grabbed her inappropriately.”

The man got into a struggle with the victim but fled, according to the sheriff’s office. If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21023363.