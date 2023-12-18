PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors in a New Port Richey apartment complex woke up to their car windows smashed and burglarized over the weekend.

New Port Richey police said they are searching for a young man who was seen breaking 10 car windows in an apartment complex off Central Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said the man used a window punch tool, pulled the glass outward and crawled into the vehicles.

The man was last seen wearing dark red New Balance sneakers, grey pants, and a black hoodie.

The police department also said there were three other vehicle burglaries the same night.

If you know who the suspect is call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.