SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured two people.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said convicted felon Steven Laporta, 36, has been charged in the deaths of a man and a dog along with shooting a teenager and another man.

Deputies said Laporta had gone to the victims’ home Thursday and used drugs before fatally shooting a dog at the home. According to the PSO release, Laporta shot the dog on purpose, leading to an argument with a male resident of the home.

This argument escalated into Laporta shooting the man, injuring him, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, the violence did not stop there. Deputies said after this initial shooting, other residents in the home confronted the man about the incident, which led to Laporta shooting two more people, another man and a teenage boy.

The second adult victim died at the scene, and the teenager was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Laporta left the home and was found a mile away.

Laporta was arrested on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting in a dwelling, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felony animal cruelty.