PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was struck in the head with a crowbar and tased Tuesday following a road rage incident in Pasco County, according to arrest documents.

Authorities said the victim and a Wesley Chapel man were involved in a road rage incident along Creek Grass Way Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. Documents stated the victim pulled into a local business as 24-year-old Caleb Thomas Franks confronted him with a 14-inch crowbar.

The victim raised his left arm to defend himself as Franks struck the man in the head. Authorities said the victim was struck in the temporal zone just above the left ear.

Moments later, a woman who was in the car with Franks, exited with a taser in her hands. Authorities said she tased the victim before she and Franks fled the scene.

The victim went inside to ask staff at the local business to call 911.

Authorities said the victim had a laceration and a lump on his head along with moderate bleeding which ran down his shirt, arms, and legs.

Franks was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.