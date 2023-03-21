PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was taken to a hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in a Trinity neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said they were originally called to a home in the Fox Wood neighborhood of Trinity because a suicide attempt was in progress and gunfire was heard from inside a home.

Deputies said a man injured himself with an intentional self-inflicted gunshot. The deputy confronted the man and fired upon entry, the sheriff’s office said. Medical care was rendered immediately and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, which is Pasco County Sheriff’s Office protocol.

If you are feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office also has resources and help available. Click here for a list of community-based resources.