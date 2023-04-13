PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a person who allegedly stole a Toy Story backpack from a child waiting at a bus stop in Pasco County Thursday.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, video surveillance captured a person following a group of elementary school children to their bus stop, located at South Road and U.S. Hwy 19 on the west side of the highway. The time was 8:30 a.m.

There, the person stood for five minutes before removing the victim’s Toy Story Woody backpack and walking southbound, past Imperial Drive.

A picture of the suspect provided by police shows what appears to be a man with a white hat, a black Reebok T-shirt, and long pants. The man also appears to have several tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer Pennell at 727-992-3525.