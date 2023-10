PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was stabbed to death in Zephyrhills overnight, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the report of a stabbing in the Armstrong Street area of Zephyrhills.

Investigators said two men got into an argument which led to one man stabbing the other.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Deputies said the men knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.