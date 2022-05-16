PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local man will spend 100 hours in a kennel at the Humane Society of Pasco County to raise money and awareness for shelter dogs across the country.

Kris Rotonda is the president of Jordan’s Way nonprofit, dedicated to sharing stories of animal welfare to inspire people to adopt. The charity was founded in honor of Rotonda’s pup who passed, Jordan.

Last year, Rotonda and Jordan’s Way traveled to over 300 animal shelters across the country to raise money and awareness. The team was able to raise over $3 million for animal shelters in need and inspired thousands of people to adopt.

Jordan’s Way is kicking off the second half of their national shelter tour at the Humane Society of Pasco, where Rotonda will live stream himself spending 100 hours in a kennel starting Monday.

The effort was organized to also raise awareness for Jordan’s Way’s free magazine, which highlights dogs across the country looking for their forever home.

You can tune in to the live stream on the Jordan’s Way Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.