PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot to death Friday night after an argument in Pasco County, according to the sheriff’s office.

There was a fight between two men at about 9:15 p.m. in the Laredo Drive area of Bayonet Point. One of the men shot the other man, who died from his injuries, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting is an isolated incident between two men who knew each other. There’s no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

