Man shot in Lacoochee, shooter on the run

LACOOCHEEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a person they say shot a man and is now on the run.
Deputies tell News Channel 8 they arrived at Pine Products Road to find a person who was shot. Thankfully they do expect him to be okay.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson says they do not have a description of the shooter at the moment.
