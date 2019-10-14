Man shot in Lacoochee, shooter on the run

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:

LACOOCHEEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a person they say shot a man and is now on the run.

Deputies tell News Channel 8 they arrived at Pine Products Road to find a person who was shot. Thankfully they do expect him to be okay.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says they do not have a description of the shooter at the moment.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss