NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was fatally shot in a wooded part of New Port Richey Sunday, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco County deputies said the shooting happened in the woods near the intersection of SR-52 and Colony Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a man was walking along the road when he entered the woods. An unknown person then shot the victim dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of the latest update, all lanes of SR-52 between Shadow Ridge Boulevard and Moon Lake Road were closed while investigators survey the scene.