PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot Tuesday night after a report of trespassing in Pasco County, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the Jebert Drive area, deputies said.

The man was shot after a report of trespassing on another person’s property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to a hospital and all people involved have been accounted for, deputies said. There is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

