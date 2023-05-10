TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been shot after getting into an argument with another man that escalated, authorities said.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Collier Parkway in Land O’ Lakes. The injured man was found at the US 41 and County Line Road intersection.

Deputies said the man was hit in the head with a gun repeatedly and was ultimately shot.

The sheriff’s office reported that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public as the individuals are known to each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is still under investigation.