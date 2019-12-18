Live Now
Man rescued from Lake Thomas hospitalized with hypothermia

Pasco County

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized with hypothermia Wednesday after being rescued from Lake Thomas in Land O Lakes.

Pasco Fire Rescue rescued the man bout 600 feet offshore in the lake near Shell Road.

The man was transported to the hospital suffering from hypothermia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

