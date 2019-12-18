Man rescued from Lake Thomas hospitalized with hypothermia

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized with hypothermia Wednesday after being rescued from Lake Thomas in Land O Lakes.
Pasco Fire Rescue rescued the man bout 600 feet offshore in the lake near Shell Road.
The man was transported to the hospital suffering from hypothermia.
