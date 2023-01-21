NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday night.

Tony Perez, 29, was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday in the Mallard Street area of New Port Richey.

Perez is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown jacket, and blue jeans before his disappearance.

If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.