Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision on US Highway 98 in Zephyrhills, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash just north of County Road 54 shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, the driver of a Toyota Camera was trying to pass a Chevrolet Silverado while heading southbound on US 98, and hit a 2006 MACK truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Camry, 24-year-old Chance Duvall of Winter Garden, died at the scene. The semi driver was taken to Advent Health Zephyrhills to be treated for minor injuries.

Trooper say debris from the impact hit the Silverado, but the driver was not hurt.

Further information was not available.

