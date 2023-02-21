PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died after he was struck by cars twice while crossing the street on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Elfers City man, 66, was walking across Little Road around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by two oncoming cars.

Officials stated that a Hudson City man, 64, and a Hudson City woman, 52, were traveling southbound on Little Road, south of Decubellis Road. At the same time, another vehicle driven by an unknown driver was also traveling south on Little Road at the time of the crash.

According to police, the Elfers City man crossed the street into the path of the cars and as a result, both cars struck the man in “successive order.”

The 66-year-old man sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Police said that following the crash, the Hudson City man and woman stayed at the scene while the second driver fled. Authorities said that the second vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or SUV.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.