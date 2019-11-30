Man hospitalized with 2nd, 3rd degree burns after falling into bonfire in Pasco Co.

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to a man who fell into a bonfire Friday night and is now suffering from severe burns on his body.

Crews say the man fell into the bonfire around 9:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Diana Drive in Zephyrhills.

He was listed as a trauma alert and taken to a local hospital via a medical helicopter where he is being treated for second- and third-degree burns on 20 percent of his body.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss