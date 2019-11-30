Man hospitalized with 2nd, 3rd degree burns after falling into bonfire in Pasco Co.

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to a man who fell into a bonfire Friday night and is now suffering from severe burns on his body.

Crews say the man fell into the bonfire around 9:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Diana Drive in Zephyrhills.

He was listed as a trauma alert and taken to a local hospital via a medical helicopter where he is being treated for second- and third-degree burns on 20 percent of his body.

No other information has been released at this time.

