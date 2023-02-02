BAYONET POINT, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.

The sheriff’s office responded to SR-52 between US-19 and Little Road on Thursday for a reported shooting.

Deputies said an adult male was shot after getting into a fight and was rushed to the hospital. The alleged shooter was someone known to him, the sheriff’s office said.

Pasco deputies said the isolation appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.