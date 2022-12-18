HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the Finch Drive area of Holiday. Deputies said a man was shot following an argument.

The alleged shooter was known to the victim and is “accounted for”, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Pasco County deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.