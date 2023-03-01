HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to an area near the intersection of US-19 and Flora Ave. in Holiday at 10:30 p.m. Deputies said a man was shot following an argument.

The alleged shooter was known to the victim, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Pasco County deputies will continue to investigate the shooting.