PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was ejected from his vehicle and killed after an alleged drunken driver struck his vehicle on a road in Pasco County on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a 30-year-old Tampa woman driving a Toyota RAV 4 was traveling eastbound on SR-54 in Pasco County.

FHP said the woman, identified as Solanch Quintanilla Coca, overtook a Jeep Wrangler just east of Starkey Boulevard and hit the vehicle. The Jeep driver, a 25-year-old Deltona man, was unbuckled and ejected from the Jeep. He died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Coca was determined to be impaired by FHP Troopers, was arrested for DUI Manslaughter, and taken to the Pasco County Jail.