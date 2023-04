TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wesley Chapel man was killed early Friday morning after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at about 4:35 a.m., a 65-year-old Zephyrhills man was heading west on 6th Avenue when he collided with the 39-year-old pedestrian east of Armstrong Street.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was lying on the road at the time of the incident.

The FHP said the Wesley Chapel man died at the scene of the incident. The driver was not injured.