PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened around noon on Wednesday in the Bayport Drive area in Holiday.

Deputies said a man fired several shots inside his home. The man suffered a minor injury and is expected to survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No additional details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

