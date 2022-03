ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a Canadian man is dead after he suffered a hard landing while he was skydiving in Zephyrhills.

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, James Southam, 33, who is from British Columbia, Canada was at Skydive City when suffered severe injuries after a hard landing.

Southam was pronounced dead at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Zephyrhills police and crime scene investigators are investigating what led to the accident. The investigation is ongoing.