TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Lutz early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around midnight in a mobile home in the 20800 block of South Grove Loop.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire, attacked the flames and found the man inside the home. They attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Further information was not immediately available.