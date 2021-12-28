Man dead after fiery 7-car pileup in Pasco County, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a half dozen vehicles were involved in a crash on SR-52 Monday afternoon when a garbage truck failed to stop at a red light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a 56-year-old New Port Richey man was behind the wheel of the garbage truck when it collided with a Toyota 4Runner SUV that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Canyon Boulevard and SR-52.

FHP said the collision pushed the SUV into six other cars also waiting at the light. After the crash, four of the vehicles caught fire and “burned severely,” according to a release from FHP.

The driver of the 4Runner, who is believed to be a 24-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was killed as a result of the crash.

One driver reportedly suffered serious injuries, while the others only suffered minor injuries.

The crash closed SR-52 Monday night until 10:30 p.m. FHP Troopers continue to investigate the incident. Additional details are expected.

