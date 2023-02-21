PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local restaurant sustained damage after a driver crashed his truck into the building on Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hudson City man, 45, was driving his Ford F150 northbound on Old Dixie Highway, south of Nowiki Ave. around 8:38 p.m. when he crashed.

Reports stated that the crash occurred when the man failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway leading him to depart the highway.

Once he left the highway, the 45-year-old entered the west shoulder and collided with a parked Harley Davidson motorcycle before striking Fisherman’s Shack located at 14159 Old Dixie Highway.

After striking the pub, the Hudson City man proceeded to collide with a tree, causing him to overturn onto a parked Buick Enclave.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported from the crash.