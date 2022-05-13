PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing charges connected to the disappearance of a woman in Pasco County.

Investigators with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office say Scott Quinn confessed to disposing of Alyssa Ciccarelli’s body in a dumpster.

On Thursday, the department posted to social media saying they don’t believe Ciccarelli is alive.

She was reported missing on April 23.

According to detectives, she met with Quinn for a drug transaction at Embassy Food and Gas in Port Richey.

The arrest report for the 39-year-old says he admitted to stealing some of Ciccarelli’s belongings and leaving her in a wooded area when she “nodded out” while injecting the drugs.

The document goes on to say he told the sheriff’s office when he returned the next morning, she was dead so he put Ciccarelli’s body in the dumpster without trying to help her or contact law enforcement.

Quinn was arrested for tampering with physical evidence, false verification of ownership, dealing in stolen property, grand theft and false information to law enforcement during a missing persons’ investigation.

Ciccarelli’s body has not been found. Loved ones are determined to find her.

“It’s heartbreaking as a parent, not being able to help your child,” her mother, Nadine Calloway previously told 8 On Your Side.

“We just hope and pray someone knows something because I know somebody does,” her stepfather, Larry Fox added.

Members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this case. They ask anyone with information to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Tips can also be submitted online at PascoSheriff.com/tips