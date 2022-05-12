PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man faces charges after he told deputies he threw the body of a missing Pasco County woman in a dumpster.

Alyssa Ciccarelli was reported missing on April 23. Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they did not believe Ciccarelli is alive based on information discovered through an investigation.

Detectives said they were able to determine Ciccarelli left the Holiday Hotel in Port Richey on April 17 to meet a man, later identified as 39-year-old Scott Quinn, for a drug transaction.

PSO said they spoke with Quinn who told them he met Ciccarelli at Embassy Food & Gas, but each went their separate ways after that. On Tuesday, when detectives searched an area near Cherry Creek Lane, they found some items that belonged to Ciccarelli. They said it was also close to where Quinn was staying around the time Ciccarelli went missing.

Investigators went back and spoke with Quinn who then told detectives he and Ciccarelli went into the woods to do fentanyl together. He said Ciccarelli then “nodded out.”

PSO said Quinn told them he stole some things from Ciccarelli and left. When he returned early in the morning of April 18, he found her dead.

Quinn said he did not try to help Ciccarelli or call law enforcement. Instead, he claimed to throw her body in a nearby dumpster and throw out and pawn more of her things.

Quinn was charged with tampering with physical evidence, false verification of ownership, dealing in

stolen property, false information to law enforcement during a missing persons investigation, and grand theft.

Quinn was already being held on charges in an unrelated crime.

The case remains under investigation.